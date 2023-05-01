Semi truck driver from Georgia accused of driving drunk, opening fire on vehicle after crash in Detroit

DETROIT – A 37-year-old semi truck driver from Georgia has been arrested after opening fire on another vehicle after a crash in Detroit, according to Michigan State Police.

Police received calls about a crash involving a possibly drunk semi truck driver and a weapon at 11:58 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023, in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and I-96.

Police said the initial investigation indicates that there was a crash between the semi truck and another vehicle on Wayburn Street in Detroit. The driver in the other vehicle followed the semi truck for several miles.

Police said the semi truck driver fired several shots at the other vehicle on eastbound I-96. The semi truck eventually became disabled and stopped. The semi truck driver fled the scene, but later returned. Police said he was arrested on scene.

After he was arrested, a K9 unit helped police search the area and a pistol was recovered a short distance away from the scene.

I-96 was closed down at I-94 for a shell casing search, but has since reopened. The investigation is ongoing.