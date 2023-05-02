Flower sales return to Detroit Eastern Market Tuesday

Despite the winter-like weather across Metro Detroit the last few days, we’re looking ahead to some warmer weather, as well as getting ready to plant those flowers in the garden or landscape.

If you haven’t gotten those flowers or are even looking for a nice Mother’s Day gift, you’ll be able to find it at Eastern Market every Tuesday in May.

Flower Tuesday Market features Metro Detroit Flower Growers Association vendors from all across the Midwest and will also have things to do for everyone, no matter how old you are. Flower Tuesday Market kicks off at 9:00 a.m., and runs until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.

If you can’t make it out to Eastern Market today, they will also have Flower Tuesday Markets on May 9th, 16th, 23rd and 30th from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM in sheds 5 & 6.

Of course, Eastern Market is gearing up for Flower Day on May 21st. The annual event draws a massive crowd every year.