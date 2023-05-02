Girl who disappeared when family moved back to Michigan still missing 42 years later

NILES, Mich. – A 15-year-old girl who said she was going to California with friends when her parents moved back to Michigan is still listed as missing 42 years later.

Tammy Sue Clements lived with her mother and stepfather in Niles, Michigan, until she was about 14 years old. She later moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, with her father, stepmother, and two half-brothers, officials said.

When she turned 15, the father and stepmother told Clements that they were moving back to Niles, so she could go back to living with her mother and stepfather. Clements got upset, and she refused to go with them, according to the Doe Network.

Pictures of Tammy Sue Clements (NamUs)

During a conversation with her mother during the summer of 1980, Clements said she had met some friends in Nebraska and she planned to travel with them to California.

The father, stepmother, and half-brothers moved in May 1981 and allowed Clements to stay in Lincoln. The last known contact with Clements was on May 2, 1981 -- exactly 42 years ago.

Clements would now be 57 years old. When she was a teenager, she was 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighed about 130 pounds. She had short, brown hair.

The state’s missing person’s database includes the following age-progression photos of Clements, showing what she would have looked like at ages 50 (in 2015) and 52 (in 2018).

Tammy Sue Clements age progression photos: What she would have looked like at 50 years old in 2015 (left) and at 52 years old in 2018 (right). (NamUs)

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Niles Police Department and 269-683-0404.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.