Macomb County student to be honored for stopping school bus after driver passed out

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The Macomb County middle school student who stopped his school bus after the driver passed out will be honored by the Warren Consolidated Schools Board of Education.

Seventh-grade student Dylan Reeves will be honored for his heroic efforts Wednesday (May 3) at 31300 Anita Drive during the board meeting at 7:30 p.m. at the WCS Administration Building.

On Wednesday (April 26), students were heading home from Carter Middle School when the bus driver lost consciousness about a mile and a half down Masonic between Schoenherr and Hayes roads.

Reeves, 13, noticed the female bus driver began losing consciousness as she started veering into oncoming traffic, causing him to act swiftly by taking the wheel and slowly stopping the bus while instructing his classmates to call 911.

The Warren police and fire departments responded expeditiously to tend to the driver.

Students were safely loaded onto a different bus and were transported home.

The name and condition of the bus driver have not been released, but she has been called one of the best drivers in the school.