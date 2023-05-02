Million dollar grant helps attract new businesses in Romulus Historic Downtown District

The Nest is up and running in Romulus, and soon, even more, resources will be available to help people looking to start or expand their business in the city. With the help of Representative Rashida Tlaib, the city secured a million-dollar grant which will be used in the small business innovation center, façade programs, and talent development.

ROMULUS, Mich. – The Nest is up and running in Romulus, and soon, even more, resources will be available to help people looking to start or expand their business in the city.

With the help of Representative Rashida Tlaib, the city secured a million-dollar grant which will be used in the small business innovation center, façade programs, and talent development.

“The retail corridor is still developing, but with the new initiative, it gives an opportunity to put our hands around small businesses that are ready,” said Laura Sigmon with Best Practices Consulting Services.

Since October, Sigmon has been helping business owners develop, strategize and grow their businesses.

Wendy Leach is one of those business owners. At LLB Phlebotomy Training Center, she helps teach young adults and new nurses how to draw blood.

Not only has she developed new leads through Nest, but she’s also planning ahead for what comes next.

“In five years, I would like to have a full staff, and I would like to have a larger building,” Leach said.

Steve Harmon from Big Steve Designs custom motorcycle shop has been learning how to market his business on social media better.

“I see a lot of movement here as there’s so much room for growth,” said Harmon.

The City of Romulus funds the Nest, and the resources offered there are free for anyone looking to build their business within city limits.

So far, 27 businesses are said to be in the pipeline.

“Romulus is in a really sweet spot,” Sigmon said. “Our neighboring cities are really at capacity and beyond capacity. It’s more expensive to open, start and run businesses.”

Sigmon says they have been able to offer even more help for entrepreneurs.

“We can actually onboard their first access to capital with zero interest up to $15,000,” Sigmon said.

The Nest is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 11189 Shook Road.