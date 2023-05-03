Man with tattoo of snake still unidentified 25 years after body burned in Detroit alley

DETROIT – A man still has not been identified 25 years after his body was found burned in a Detroit alley.

He was discovered on May 3, 1998. He is believed to have been an adult, but younger than 40 years old.

The man’s height, weight, hair color, and eye color could not be determined due to the state of his body.

The man had a tattoo of a snake, which reached around his neck and appeared on both sides of his chest.

He was found wearing a t-shirt, “Faded Glory” blue jeans, socks, and black and white “File” gym shoes.

Officials have confirmed that this is not the body of Mavrick Dwayne Thigpen, a man who has been missing since Nov. 15, 1998.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1800. The agency case number is HF 98-123.

