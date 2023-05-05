Jane Doe: Woman found floating in Detroit River 22 years ago still unidentified

DETROIT – It has been 22 years since a woman’s body was pulled from the Detroit River and she still has not been identified.

The woman’s body was discovered on May 5, 2001, floating on the Canadian side of the river at the foot of 24th Street.

Officials believe she is between 20 to 40 years old. She had brown eyes and was estimated to have been 5′5′' tall and weighed around 151 pounds. The woman had short black hair that was around 1/4 of an inch on the sides and 1 to 3 inches on top.

She had medium-long fingernails with brown nail polish. There was an airbrushed design that appeared to be a figure of a man lifting an item in white paint.

She was found wearing “Jordache” brand corduroy pants, black stretch pants under those, a beige sweater, a black bra, and socks.

She had a “Winnie the Pooh” watch on her right wrist that had Pooh and Tigger on the face of the watch. The watch had a black leather band. She also had a blue rosary with a white plastic cross and a silver necklace with a cross in an oval.

She wore a yellow metal stud in the left side of her nose, two yellow metal studs in her right year, and one yellow metal stud in her left ear. Two of the earrings had a bluish-colored gemstone in the middle. One was plain and heart-shaped and the other was heart-shaped with a white gemstone in the middle.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1800. The agency case number is 01-069353.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.