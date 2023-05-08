Burger King expects to close up to 400 locations; 26 already closed in Michigan

Burger King is planning to close up to 400 U.S. restaurants by the end of 2023, including the already-closed 26 in Michigan.
The CEO of Restaurant Brands International Inc., which owns Burger King, announced the news on an earnings call, as several operators have filed for bankruptcy, including Michigan-based EYM King.
In April, EYM King of Michigan said it would close 26 of its Burger King locations in Metro Detroit. A total of 424 employees were laid off due to the closures, the company said.
A total of 124 Burger Kings have closed this year nationwide. Despite the store closures, Burger King U.S. reported sales rose by 8.7%.
The following Metro Detroit Burger King locations have already closed:
- Dearborn Heights: 20401 West Warren Avenue
- Detroit: 20200 Grand River Avenue
- Detroit: 2155 Gratiot Avenue
- Detroit: 9239 Gratiot Avenue
- Detroit: 18021 Kelly Road
- Detroit: 9871 Livernois
- Detroit: 16245 Livernois
- Detroit: 20240 Plymouth Road
- Detroit: 12661 Mack Avenue
- Detroit: 13600 West McNichols Road
- Detroit: 17440 East Warren Avenue
- Detroit: 8201 Woodward Avenue
- Detroit: 15500 West 7 Mile Road
- Ecorse: 3863 West Jefferson Avenue
- Ferndale: 10336 West 8 Mile Road
- Flint: 3801 Clio Road
- Flint: 3625 South Dort Highway
- Highland Park: 13324 Woodward Avenue
- Livonia: 28203 Plymouth Road
- Livonia: 34835 Plymouth Avenue
- Royal Oak: 31456 Woodward Avenue
- Southfield: 30711 Southfield Road
- Southfield: 23660 Telegraph Road
- Walled Lake: 1113 East West Maple Road
- Warren: 2411 East 8 Mile Road
- Whitmore Lake: 9774 East M-36
In a letter to the state’s Labor and Economic Opportunity department, EYM King of Michigan said it failed to reach an operating agreements with Burger King Corporation. Specific details were not listed.
The company is ceasing all of its Burger King operations in Michigan due to the “unforeseen business circumstance.”