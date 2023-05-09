Camp Detroit is returning to Belle Isle this summer

DETROIT – A summer camp for kids is returning to Detroit’s Belle Isle.

The Detroit Historical Society has announced that its summer camp is returning to the Detroit island at the end of June.

The camp will be held at the Dossin Great Lakes Museum on Belle Isle. The weeklong interactive week will focus on how the Detroit River serves our region.

Campers will also learn about the dynamic ecosystems impacted by the Detroit River and the history of the body of water.

The camp is for children ages 8 through 12 and will take place June 26-30. Camp Detroit costs $250 per student and includes daily snacks, lunches, and admission to the Belle Isle facilities.

If you have any questions about enrollment for the camp, please get in touch with education@detroithistorical.org.