66º

Local News

Henry Ford Health unveils largest healthcare investment in Macomb County history

Patient care to begin in June

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Tags: Macomb County, Clinton Township

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – On Tuesday, Henry Ford Health unveiled the largest healthcare investment in Macomb County History.

Hospital leaders gathered for the Janet and Jim Riehl North Tower ribbon-cutting ceremony at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

The five-story tower has 160 private patient rooms. It’s the largest expansion project since the hospital was built in 1975.

“It’s remarkable to be able to give back to the community something that they so deserve and something that continues to advance healthcare in the county,” Henry Ford Macomb Hospital President & CEO Barbara Rossmann said.

Former patients, community members, and experts in the field provided feedback throughout the design and construction process. Hospital leaders say this is especially evident in the design of the patient rooms.

“Private rooms, space in the rooms for the family to be involved in the care and discussion with the care team.” Henry Ford Health President & CEO Robert Riney said. “(There’s) room for nurses and clinicians to do their best work and beautiful, healing and quiet space and atriums.”The new facility will also help them attract and maintain top talent.

“When you have an environment like this to work in, they’re drawn to the organization,” Riney said. “Macomb is already blessed with great clinicians, and the recruitment just went up 10x because of this environment.”

The new patient tower will also allow them the room to renovate the original hospital.

“This is part of a whole reimagining of the campus, but this is clearly the crown jewel,” Riney said.

Patient care at the new tower is set to begin in June.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jacqueline Francis is an award-winning journalist who joined the WDIV team in September 2022. Prior to Local 4, she reported for the NBC affiliate in West Michigan. When she’s not on the job, Jacqueline enjoys taking advantage of all the wonders Michigan has to offer, from ski trips up north to beach days with her dog, Ace.

email

twitter