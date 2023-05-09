Henry Ford Health unveils largest healthcare investment in Macomb County history

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – On Tuesday, Henry Ford Health unveiled the largest healthcare investment in Macomb County History.

Hospital leaders gathered for the Janet and Jim Riehl North Tower ribbon-cutting ceremony at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

The five-story tower has 160 private patient rooms. It’s the largest expansion project since the hospital was built in 1975.

“It’s remarkable to be able to give back to the community something that they so deserve and something that continues to advance healthcare in the county,” Henry Ford Macomb Hospital President & CEO Barbara Rossmann said.

Former patients, community members, and experts in the field provided feedback throughout the design and construction process. Hospital leaders say this is especially evident in the design of the patient rooms.

“Private rooms, space in the rooms for the family to be involved in the care and discussion with the care team.” Henry Ford Health President & CEO Robert Riney said. “(There’s) room for nurses and clinicians to do their best work and beautiful, healing and quiet space and atriums.”The new facility will also help them attract and maintain top talent.

“When you have an environment like this to work in, they’re drawn to the organization,” Riney said. “Macomb is already blessed with great clinicians, and the recruitment just went up 10x because of this environment.”

The new patient tower will also allow them the room to renovate the original hospital.

“This is part of a whole reimagining of the campus, but this is clearly the crown jewel,” Riney said.

Patient care at the new tower is set to begin in June.