The Ford Fireworks to electrify Detroit Skyline on Monday, June 26

DETROIT – The Ford Fireworks is gearing up to electrify the Detroit skyline on Monday, June 26 with a stunning fireworks show over the Detroit River and broadcast live on WDIV-Local 4.

Celebrating its 65th year, this beloved summertime tradition is recognized as one of the country’s largest and most magnificent displays, enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of spectators each year.

“The Ford Fireworks is truly one of the most beautiful shows in the country and we are so honored to work with the amazing team at Ford Motor Company to bring the show to Detroit for its 65th year,” said Tony Michaels, president & CEO, The Parade Company.

“Being a good neighbor and building community here in our hometown has always been a top priority for Ford,” said Mary Culler, president, Ford Motor Company Fund. “Ford is proud to be a longtime partner of The Parade Company and we are looking forward to bringing everyone together again for the 2023 Ford Fireworks where we will celebrate and honor America, our great city and the people and communities that make Detroit so special.”

As producers of the Ford Fireworks, The Parade Company selects the musical arrangement and works exclusively with Zambelli Fireworks to stage more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects visible for miles along the Detroit River. This year’s show is themed “Splash into Summer.”

Limited tables are still available for the Ford Fireworks Rooftop Party presented by Ford Motor Company, offering the best seats in the city to view the fireworks. Guests will enjoy live music with Your Generation in Concert, catering by Andiamo, games, giveaways and more. To learn more, visit www.theparade.org or call 313-923-7400. All proceeds benefit the Michigan Thanksgiving Parade Foundation.

The Ford Fireworks can be viewed on WDIV-Local 4′s live broadcast from the event. 760 WJR and Paul W. Smith will also provide special radio coverage. For more information on The Parade Company events, visit www.theparade.org. Follow the event on social media at #fordfireworks.

About The Parade Company

Founded in 1984, The Parade Company is a not-for-profit organization governed by the Michigan Thanksgiving Parade Foundation whose board of directors is comprised of key civic and corporate leaders in the greater Detroit region.

The Parade Company is celebrating nearly a century of Parade tradition in Detroit and is committed to funding, creating and executing the best family events in Michigan.

The Parade Company staff, board of directors and thousands of parade volunteers work year-round to bring a wide variety of magnificent events to the City of Detroit and the region including the Ford Fireworks, Strategic Staffing Solutions Turkey Trot, and America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White. Follow The Parade Company on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Ford Motor Company Fund

As the global philanthropic arm of Ford Motor Company, Ford Fund focuses on providing access to essential services, education for the future of work and entrepreneurship opportunities for under-resourced and underrepresented communities. Ford Fund’s partnerships and programming are designed to be responsive to unique community needs, ensuring people have equitable opportunities to move forward. Harnessing Ford’s scale, resources and mobility expertise, Ford Fund drives meaningful impact through grantmaking, Ford Resource and Engagement Centers and employee volunteerism. For more information, visit fordfund.org or join us at FordFund on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Bridget Burns, Lovio George, 313.218.2505 (mobile), bburns@loviogeorge.com

Heather George, Lovio George, 248.417.5773 (mobile), hgeorge@loviogeorge.com