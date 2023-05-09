69º

TSA agent suspended after video shows dog being pulled aggressively at Detroit Metro Airport

TSA calling agent’s behavior unacceptable

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Tags: Wayne County, Romulus
Viral video shows handler aggressively pulling dog at Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS, Mich. – The TSA agent seen in a video aggressively pulling an explosive detection dog at Detroit Metro Airport has been suspended from handling duties, the TSA said.

The video shows a TSA explosive detection canine handler aggressively pulling a working dog at the airport. The dog and the handler go back and forth for the duration of the video. The video surfaced on social media on Sunday, and after being shared thousands of times, the TSA responded, saying:

“Video showing a TSA explosive detection canine handler aggressively pulling a dog working in a Detroit Metropolitan Airport terminal was shared with local leadership this morning. The behavior displayed by this handler is unacceptable and not within the high standards we hold our officers to.”

“TSA officials at DTW have removed the employee from handling duties pending completion of an investigation and directed that the canine be taken immediately to a veterinarian for a wellness exam.”

The dog works with TSA agents as part of the explosion detection team.

At one point, a traveler gets in the way of the agent, and he appears to be a little uneasy. “I didn’t think it was really too bad until I saw the last two jerks, I think that was a little, a little uncalled for,” the traveler said.

As for the dog the handler was pulling, TSA directed officials at DTW to take the dog to a veterinarian immediately for a wellness exam.

It’s unclear how long the investigation will take to come to a conclusion, but we’ll keep you posted.

