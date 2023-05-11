57º

Video captures violent house explosion in Inkster that sent homeowner to ER with severe burns

DTE crews were working in the area when the house exploded

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

INKSTER, Mich. – New video shows the dramatic house explosion in Inkster that sent the homeowner to the hospital with severe burns.

The explosion happened on Tuesday (May 2) on Penn Street.

Milton and Mary Ervin, who live next door, have a security camera on their garage that captured the explosion.

In the video, the house was blown several feet off its foundation, followed by smoke and flames.

The Ervins inside their home next door when it happened.

“You’d have to experience it,” said Milton Ervin. “I could feel the heat through the kitchen.”

The homeowner was inside when the house blew and was taken to the hospital with severe burns. There’s been no official update on his condition.

DTE crews were working in the area when the house exploded. One of the crew members was also hurt.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

