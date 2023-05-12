Here’s how the end of Title 42 will impact Michigan

A new chapter in the crisis formed at America’s borders as the “Title 42″ policy has expired. Local 4 talked with an immigration attorney who says some migrants are headed for Michigan.

Asylum seekers that end up in Metro Detroit will ultimately have their day in court at the federal building downtown.

That’s where a judge will decide to approve or deny their asylum request, and on Thursday (May 11) night, we’re talking with the attorney that guides them through that process.

Detroit-based Immigration Attorney Herman Dhade says Michigan will also feel its effects.

Even with Title 42 in place, migrants have made their way to Michigan, especially those with friends and family living in the state.

“I’m expecting that to increase five or 10 times now that the southern border is open suddenly,” said Dhade. “They will be coming up into Michigan and claiming here for sure.”

Some migrants crossing through Michigan are destined for Canada. But that just got more complicated after President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau struck a deal to close off the northern border to asylum seekers at unofficial crossings.

“So they would go through the southern border and migrate up and come here to Michigan and then migrate into Canada, and that’s been going on for decades,” Dhade said. “And now, for the first time in history, Canada is turning them back to the United States.”

Title 42 has expired at 12 a.m. and has been replaced with Title 8, the immigration law in place before the pandemic.

Migrants will be once again allowed to apply for legal pathways to enter the United States.

“Sometimes it’ll be characterized as illegal immigration,” Dhade said. “It’s not. Claiming asylum is totally legal.”

The attorney says it may take several years before migrants get their day in court, where a judge will either approve or deny their request to seek asylum.

Dhade said here in Michigan, judges approve roughly 40% of the cases before them.