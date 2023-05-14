Graduate proposes to girlfriend during Michigan State University med school commencement ceremony

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Graduating with a degree is considered a milestone, but getting engaged on the same day? There’s something special about creating priceless memories like that as a Spartan.

Two graduates got engaged during their med school commencement ceremony at Michigan State University on Saturday, according to WILX, an NBC affiliate out of Lansing.

MSU graduate Ben Eastburg of Grand Rapids took the stage to help assist with the hooding of his girlfriend, Anne Opalikhin. After receiving her degree, Eastburg kneeled down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend in front of a fairly large crowd at the Breslin Center.

The Eastburg family told WILX that the two started dating during their second year of medical school.