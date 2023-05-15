What we know about investigation into kidnapping, murder of Detroit nurse

DETROIT – The man accused of kidnapping and murdering a Detroit nurse is in custody, according to police.

Patrice Wilson was found dead on Sunday morning after being kidnapped nearly 24 hours earlier by Jamere Miller.

Detroit police Chief James White said Wilson was viciously murdered and that “Detroit lost another daughter.”

Arrest of Jamere Miller

Officials confirmed Monday morning that Jamere Miller has been taken into custody.

“We got a call this morning saying that they had picked him up,” said Pamela Golden, the grandmother of Wilson. “We’re so happy about that. Now we’ve got to go forward. There’s still a lot more questions that need to be asked.”

On Sunday at 2:15 p.m., Miller was taken into custody at the Detroit Detention Center negotiating his surrender through a lawyer, police say.

We have arrested this suspect in connection to the kidnapping and homicide of Patrice Wilson.

Thank you to the community and all officers involved in this investigation...

Nurse kidnapped

Wilson was kidnapped outside Detroit Receiving Hospital after her nursing shift had ended on Saturday morning.

Officials said Miller, who was wearing a blonde wig at the time, forced Wilson into her car and kidnapped her at gunpoint. An alert was issued on Saturday calling Miller “armed and dangerous” during the search for Wilson.

Wilson and Miller used to date, according to Wilson’s mother. She said her daughter was “trying to get away from him” because she “knew he was toxic to her.”

In 2021, a viral Ring doorbell video showed a man believed to be Miller trying to break into Wilson’s home, according to relatives.

Patrice Wilson’s body found in Oakland County

The day after she disappeared, Wilson’s body was found in an SUV outside of her apartment complex in Oakland County.

Officials say the discovery was made at the Pavilion Court Apartment Homes near I-275 on Sunday morning, nearly 24 hours after she was last seen at the hospital.

Police found Wilson in the back of an SUV and say that she suffered from a fatal gunshot wound.

Police press conference

Police provided an update on May 15, 2023, after a man was arrested in connection with the murder of a nurse who was kidnapped from the parking lot of a Detroit hospital.

Jamere Miller’s relationship with missing Romulus woman

Bianca Chanel Green, also known as “Be Be,” was 24 years old when she vanished on March 25, 2011. She would be 36 years old now.

The woman was last seen at her apartment complex on Brandt in Romulus. She was six to eight weeks pregnant when she disappeared and was also attending Wayne County Community College for Nursing.

Green contacted her mother two days after she disappeared. Officials say that she left her car, clothes, and son behind. Green had a son with Miller.

During a press conference with Crime Stoppers, Miller, who had a relationship with Green, spoke about how hard it was to tell their son about where his mother is. ”It’s hard being a single father, and it’s hard for me to tell him what’s going on with her,” explained Miller during the 2011 conference. You can watch the Crime Stoppers press conference about Green here.

Information for the Michigan domestic violence hotline

Michigan’s Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24 hours a day and seven days a week to provide one-on-one crisis support for domestic violence victims, survivors, support peo,ple and the professionals who serve them.

Domestic violence is a pattern of behaviors used by one person to maintain power and control in a relationship. Click here to learn more about the warning signs and what to look for. If you believe your loved one is being abused, you can learn more about how to help them by clicking here.

The hotline is completely free and provides support created by trained advocates.

Call : 866-864-2338

Text : 877-861-0222 (standard text messaging rates apply)

Chat : MCEDSV.org/chat

TTY: 517-898-5533

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can also contact First Step Domestic & Sexual Violence Services. The 24-hour hotline is 734-722-6800 or go to their website by clicking here.