2 men charged with stealing frozen fish in Warren

Two men were charged with stealing frozen fish from Lipari Foods in Warren.

The theft occurred Thursday (May 11) when employee Erwin Wilson, 30, loaded stolen frozen fish from the Lipari Foods warehouse into a Cadillac Escalade.

Warren police officers stopped the Escalade owned and driven by Michael Mitchell, 50, and found the stolen frozen fish.

The 30-year-old is being charged with embezzlement less than $100,000 (15-year felony).

“The defendants stand accused of stealing frozen fish, an act that not only violates the law but also affects the livelihoods of business owners and their employees,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. “Thank you to the Warren Police Department for their quick response in this case.”

Mitchell is charged with receiving and concealing stolen property of more than $1,000, less than $20,000 (Five-year felony).

Bond was set for Mitchell at $25,000, and his probable cause hearing is scheduled for Thursday (May 23) at 8:45 a.m.

Wilson’s bond was set at $20,000 cash with 10%, and his probable cause hearing is also scheduled for Thursday (May 23) at 8:45 a.m.