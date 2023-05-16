27-year-old man arrested after firing rifle at St. Clair County deputies

RILEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 27-year-old man was arrested after firing a rifle at St. Clair County deputies.

Officials were called Monday evening, May 15, to a home in Riley Township for a welfare check on a 27-year-old man.

Coworkers told authorities that they were worried about the man because he had made “suicidal statements.”

When deputies arrived, they saw the man walking out of his garage with a rifle slung over his shoulder.

He pointed a rifle toward the deputies and fired at least one shot, officials said. Nobody was injured, and deputies didn’t return fire.

The man eventually spoke to authorities over the phone and was taken into custody. He was brought to the St. Clair County Jail.

The investigation continues.