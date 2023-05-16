Canadian man caught driving 60 bricks of cocaine across Ambassador Bridge

Bricks of cocaine found during an April 17, 2023, seizure at the Ambassador Bridge.

WINDSOR, Ont. – A Canadian man was caught driving 60 bricks of suspected cocaine across the Ambassador Bridge, officials said.

Officials from the Canada Border Services Agency said Jasbir Singh, 40, of Paris, Ontario, Canada, drove across the bridge on April 17 in a commercial truck.

The truck was sent for a secondary examination, and officers found 60 bricks of suspected cocaine, which weighed about 60 kilograms total, according to a Monday, May 15, release.

Singh has been charged with importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.