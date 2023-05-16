Employee, driver facing prison for stealing frozen fish from Warren business

WARREN, Mich. – An employee and a driver are facing possible prison time for stealing frozen fish from a Warren business, prosecutors said.

Erwin Wilson, 30, is accused of stealing frozen fish out of the Lipari Foods warehouse on Thursday, May 11. Wilson is a Lipari Foods employee, according to authorities.

He loaded the fish into a Cadillac Escalade that belongs to Michael Mitchell, 50, officials said. Mitchell was driving the Escalade when Warren police pulled it over and found the stolen fish.

“The defendants stand accused of stealing frozen fish, an act that not only violates the law, but also affects the livelihoods of business owners and their employees,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said.

Wilson is charged with embezzlement less than $100,000, which is a 15-year felony.

Mitchell is charged with receiving and concealing stolen property worth between $1,000 and $20,000, which is a five-year felony.

Both men were arraigned Monday at 37th District Court in Warren. Wilson is being held on $20,000 bond, cash/surety, or 10%. Mitchell is being held on a $25,000 personal bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. May 23.