A freighter ran aground near Belle Isle on May 17, 2023.

BELLE ISLE, Mich. – A freighter hauling salt ran aground Wednesday in the Detroit River near Belle Isle.

The United States Coast Guard’s Mark W. Barker freighter lost propulsion and ran aground just feet away from Belle Isle before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 17.

Officials said this is a “soft aground,” meaning the freighter is stuck in dirt or mud.

You can see aerial footage of the scene in the videos below.

A freighter ran aground in the Detroit River near Belle Isle on May 17, 2023.

A freighter ran aground in the Detroit River near Belle Isle on May 17, 2023.