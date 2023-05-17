Police: Michigan teenager saves sister from attempted abduction by using slingshot to fight off suspect

A teenager from Northern Michigan saved his sister from an attempted abduction by using a slingshot to fight off a man, police say. It can be compared to an underdog David versus Goliath type of story.

Michigan State Police out of the Alpena area had reported that on May 10, an 8-year-old girl was out mushroom hunting in her backyard when a 17-year-old appeared out of the woods.

Officials say that the 17-year-old approached the 8-year-old girl and held her mouth shut, preventing her from screaming, and attempted to drag her into the woods near her home.

The girl’s brother Owen Burns, 13, saw the 17-year-old attempting an abduction and started shooting at the man using a slingshot. He hit the attempting abductor in the head and chest.

After being struck, the 17-year-old fled and was found by Michigan State troopers. The suspect was hiding at a nearby gas station.

Police say that the teenager had intentions of beating up the 8-year-old girl.

“I am just happy we were able to celebrate her birthday that Saturday after,” said Margaret Burns. “I mean, we could be celebrating a funeral or something else.”

The suspect is facing assault and battery and attempted kidnapping charges.