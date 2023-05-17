Rochester Hills man threatens to shoot judge while being sentenced, officials say

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A Rochester Hills man is accused of becoming disruptive in court and threatening to shoot the judge who was sentencing him for another crime.

Jamar Devante Warren, 28, of Rochester Hills, was being sentenced in a Mt. Clemens courtroom for an assault with a dangerous weapon charge from Nov. 16, 2022.

Warren became disruptive and had to be removed from the courtroom, according to authorities. He continued the hearing over Zoom from his jail cell, and at the end, he threatened to shoot the Macomb County Circuit Court judge, officials said.

He was charged with false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime. His arraignment was held at 41B District Court, and the preliminary examination has not yet been scheduled.

“Promising violence upon elected officials and officers of the court -- those kinds of statements are threats of terror,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “Our department’s Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism Unit is specifically charged with handling these threats, and well-equipped to pursue accountability for them.”

Warren faces a maximum of 20 years in prison on the new charges.