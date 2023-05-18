Genesee County man wins $2 million playing Michigan Lottery’s Fortune scratch off ticket

GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. – A Genesee County man has won $2 million playing Michigan’s Lottery Fortune Instant game.
The 56-year-old man, who has decided to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at a Beacon & Bridge Market on West Thompson Road in Fenton. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time payment of $1.3 million, instead of 30 annuity payments for the full amount.
“When I scratched the ticket and saw I’d won $2 million, I couldn’t believe it,” the man said. “I have been playing the Lottery for a long time, so it feels amazing to win big. Winning this prize is truly life-changing.”
The man also said he always purchases tickets from the same retailer, but he arrived after his usual spot had closed. Instead, he went to a different store and purchased a Fortune Instant ticket -- a game he never played before.
The man said he plans to use his winnings to help his family, and pay off his home.
Players have won over $16 million playing Fortune, which launched in April. Each ticket is $20, and gives players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 to $2 million. Two $2 million prizes, 62 $5,000 prizes, and 167 $2,000 prizes still remain.
Lottery instant games can be purchased at any of the 10,500 retailers across Michigan.