Genesee County man wins $2 million playing Michigan Lottery’s Fortune scratch off ticket

GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. – A Genesee County man has won $2 million playing Michigan’s Lottery Fortune Instant game.

The 56-year-old man, who has decided to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at a Beacon & Bridge Market on West Thompson Road in Fenton. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time payment of $1.3 million, instead of 30 annuity payments for the full amount.

“When I scratched the ticket and saw I’d won $2 million, I couldn’t believe it,” the man said. “I have been playing the Lottery for a long time, so it feels amazing to win big. Winning this prize is truly life-changing.”

Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery (Michigan Lottery)

The man also said he always purchases tickets from the same retailer, but he arrived after his usual spot had closed. Instead, he went to a different store and purchased a Fortune Instant ticket -- a game he never played before.

The man said he plans to use his winnings to help his family, and pay off his home.

Players have won over $16 million playing Fortune, which launched in April. Each ticket is $20, and gives players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 to $2 million. Two $2 million prizes, 62 $5,000 prizes, and 167 $2,000 prizes still remain.

Lottery instant games can be purchased at any of the 10,500 retailers across Michigan.