16-year-old boy killed when car crashes into his dirt bike in Monroe County

SENECA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 16-year-old boy was killed Thursday when a car crashed into his dirt bike on a road in Lenawee County, officials said.

The crash happened at 4:13 p.m. Thursday, May 18, on Lime Creek Highway, south of West Mulberry Road, in Seneca Township.

Police said a 19-year-old woman from Morenci was driving a black Ford Fusion south on Lime Creek Road. As she approached Morenci, a Honda dirt bike driven by a 16-year-old Morenci boy entered the roadway, according to authorities.

The Fusion struck the dirt bike, and the 16-year-old died from his injuries, officials said.

The driver of the Fusion was not injured.

Investigators don’t believe speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash. It remains under investigation by Michigan State Police.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.