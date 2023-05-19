Dozens of previously unknown gravesites discovered at Glen Arbor Township cemetery

You expect to find gravesites in a cemetery, but when dozens of graves were discovered at one cemetery this week it came as a wonderful and meaningful surprise.

GLEN ARBOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Dozens of previously forgotten graves were discovered at a Glen Arbor Township cemetery.

There are now hundreds of pink and yellow flags at the cemetery. What was once lost to time, is being recognized again.

Just three years ago there were only a few headstones dating back over a century, and a lot of trees, but Linda Alice Dewey had a feeling there were more.

The trees were cleared out last summer to make room for work. Crews brought in a ground-penetrating radar, normally used to find buried utility lines and that’s when they discovered more than 85 gravesites.

Among those sites was a mass grave. It’s still not known exactly who they were, but now it’s known where they are.

Watch the video above for the full story.