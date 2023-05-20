Customers arrested in connection to alleged threats made at West Michigan Taco Bell

HOLLAND, Mich. – Customers in two different incidents have been arrested for allegedly threatening Taco Bell employees in Holland.

Officials have reported that within 15 hours on April 30, two separate customers were arrested in connection to threatening employees at a West Michigan Taco Bell about 30 miles west of Grand Rapids.

The first incident took place around midnight, and the second occurred around 3:30 p.m. on the same day. Based on reports of the two situations, both customers posted bond and were released within the first week of May. The two customers are facing several charges, according to police.

Man upset Taco Bell doesn’t serve Sprite

The Holland Sentinel stated that the first incident happened around midnight when a man, Jeremy Chankongsinh, became upset in the drive-thru as the fast food location informed the man that they don’t serve Sprite (a non-Pepsi product). Police say the man was so upset that he got out of his car and punched the drive-thru window, which shattered.

The Holland newspaper reported that according to police, Chankongsinh drove to the front of the fast food storefront and began pulling on the locked doors, striking the glass and gesturing that he could possibly have a gun. It has not been confirmed if the man was armed.

Officials say that the man eventually drove off, which led to a vehicle pursuit with Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Chankongsinh eventually stopped but didn’t comply with police orders, according to reports. After not following directions and being warned by police using a K-9 or a Taser, Chankongsinh allegedly told police, “F— you, send the dog. (I’ll) fight it off and fight everyone here.”

It is reported that deputies from Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office used a Taser on Chankongsinh multiple times. Some of the charges that the man is facing are damage to business property, operating while intoxicated, fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing, and habitual offender fourth offense notice.

Chankongsinh is set to be arraigned in Ottawa County Circuit Court on June 5. Chankongsinh posted bond and was released on May 4.

Previously banned customer causes alleged tantrum, possibly bit Taco Bell employee

The second incident took place in the afternoon of April 30 when another man visited the Holland Taco Bell. The Holland Sentinel stated that a customer by the name of Edward Galvin visited the fast food storefront around 3:20 p.m.

It is reported that Galvin has been “banned” from the specific Taco Bell location due to previous issues. The Holland newspaper stated that Galvin allegedly placed a small order and was “lurking” inside the store. An employee reminded Galvin during his order that he wasn’t allowed on the property due to issues in the past. Galvin then asked to be refunded for his order since he didn’t receive his food yet.

During the refund, Galvin allegedly began yelling at the Taco Bell employees and threatening to harm them. Witnesses told police Galvin took two card readers off the counter and chucked one at an employee, and started swinging the other one at a different employee. The Holland Sentinel also reports that Galvin allegedly bit one of the employees.

Before police arrived at the Holland Taco Bell, Galvin’s sister and her two children entered the fast food chain, tackled the man, and held him down.

Reports say that Galvin has been charged with destruction of business property and three counts of assault. He posted bond after the incident and was released on May 1.

The Holland newspaper reports multiple employees at the Holland Taco Bell were terminated following the incident with Galvin. It is stated that Taco Bell’s HQ has not communicated with the Michigan location.

