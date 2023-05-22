Eastbound I-96 to close from Wixom Road to I-275 in Oakland County for emergency repair

Beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., eastbound I-96 will be closed from Wixom to I-275 for emergency drainage structure repair, with all ramps being closed east of the location.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Eastbound I-96 will be reduced to one lane from Wixom to Beck for preparation for emergency repair.

The closure will begin Tuesday (May 23) at 9 a.m.

Beginning at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., eastbound I-96 will be closed from Wixom to I-275 for emergency drainage structure repair, with all ramps being closed east of the location.

Traffic will be detoured southbound Wixom to eastbound Grand River Avenue to northbound Novi Road to eastbound 12 Mile Road to southbound M-5 to eastbound I-696.