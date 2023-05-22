Kent County man wins $538,958 playing Monthly Jackpot Progressive games

KENT COUNTY, Mich. – A Kent County man won $538,958 playing a Michigan Lottery online jackpot game.

The 60-year-old man, who decided to remain anonymous, was randomly selected to win on May 10. He entered the giveaway by earning entries for playing eligible Monthly Jackpot games.

“I knew I was earning credits when playing the Monthly Jackpot Progressive games,” the man said. “But I am not a lucky person, so I never thought I would win.”

The man said he got a call from the lottery telling him he won, but initially thought it was a scam call. It was not until after the call when saw an email regarding his prize that he “knew it was real.”

The man said he plans on using his prize to pay off his home and save the remainder.