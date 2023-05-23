Southfield man hospitalized after 22-year-old son assaulted him with small hatchet, police say

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A 22-year-old man is accused of assaulting his 51-year-old father with a small hatchet, according to Southfield police.

At 10:54 p.m. on Monday, May 22, Southfield police were dispatched to the 25000 block of Orchard Grove for reports of an assault. When they arrived, they found the 51-year-old man “bleeding profusely” from “severe lacerations” on his face and upper body.

The 51-year-old man was treated by officers until medical support arrived and transported him to a hospital. He is listed in critical condition. Police said they recovered a small hatchet during the investigation.

Police believe the 51-year-old man’s 22-year-old son assaulted him with the hatchet. Michigan State Police located the 22-year-old man in Detroit and took him into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500, reference complaint number 23-16258.