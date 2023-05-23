Taylor teen honored for showing up to class every day from K-12

Many high school students will proudly accept their diplomas over the next couple of weeks, but few can say they got as much out of their K-through-12 career than Emma Jones.

TAYLOR, Mich. – Many high school students will proudly accept their diplomas over the next couple of weeks, but few can say they got as much out of their K-through-12 career as Taylor native Emma Jones.

Jones is being honored for never missing a single day of class.

“Technically, it started in Pre-K,” said Jones. “I didn’t miss a day of Pre-K. But they didn’t really keep track of that. But it has been every year that I haven’t missed.”

Quite impressive considering the fact that she had perfect attendance, even through a pandemic.

“It was a little bit difficult to do, especially during COVID,” Jones said. “Since we were all online, it was harder to get out of bed and want to do your work, but I think it was really worth it. It taught me a lot.”

Now that grade school is over, Jones plans to take her education to the next level at Henry Ford College to study becoming a nurse.

“My mom and grandmother were also both nurses,” Jones said. “So it’s something that I grew up around. But I also do like helping people. Being able to take care of people, it brings me a lot of happiness being able to help improve people’s lives.”

And even though she’s spent every day possible in the classroom, that hasn’t kept her from missing out on any extracurricular activities.

“I went on tons of field trips with my school,” Jones said. “I went to see the tigers. I went to Cedar Point. I had tons of different opportunities to do stuff in school.”

Jones hasn’t been just showing up. She’s been working hard, closing out her high school career with a 3.8 GPA.