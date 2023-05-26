Woman fatally shot in Sterling Heights after exchanging gunfire with brother over family business

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A heated argument between a brother and sister took a fatal turn on Friday as gunfire erupted at a business in Sterling Heights.

The incident took place at a business located on 19 Mile near Mound Road in Sterling Heights on Friday at about 9 a.m.

The sister, identified as a 54-year-old woman, was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival. The brother involved in the incident has been taken into custody while the prosecutor reviews the case.

Fadi Tatar, a neighbor whose family owns a business next door, expressed his shock and sadness, stating, “Rest in peace.”

Tatar witnessed gunfire followed by frantic efforts by medics to resuscitate the woman. He shared, “I saw the husband crying; it was very sad to see.”

According to Sterling Heights police, the shootout occurred during an argument between the siblings at their family-owned business. The company, known as Kath, operates in the soap manufacturing industry and is connected to a family fun center called Regal Palace.

Lt. Mario Bastianelli expressed condolences to the affected family, stating, “It is certainly very unfortunate for the family, and you know, obviously, the family of the deceased. Our hearts and prayers go out to them. I’m sure this is all going to be figured out in the end.”

Bastianelli described the chaotic scene, emphasizing, “As you can see, this all transpired in the parking lot, with people shooting each other in all different directions, and there were rounds flying everywhere.”

Police have confirmed that both the brother and sister discharged firearms during the confrontation. The brother, however, did not sustain any gunshot wounds.

At this time, no charges have been filed, and the case is under review by the prosecutor’s office.