MSP: Shots fired in alleged Detroit hit-and-run crash on I-94

DETROIT – Police are investigating an incident in Detroit involving an alleged car crash and shooting on I-94.

Michigan State Police shared on social media that an alleged car crash followed by a shooting happened on Friday night around 10:50 p.m. on I-94.

Officials say that a St. Clair Shores woman, 44, reported she was involved in a hit-and-run crash involving shots being fired.

The 44-year-old woman alleges that she and another driver pulled over to the shoulder after she was rear-ended. The St. Clair Shores woman attempted to contact the driver, who she claims rear-ended her, but was unsuccessful. The 44-year-old driver initially called police about the crash.

During incident, the 44-year-old woman told police that the unidentified driver began driving towards her. The woman from St. Clair Shores, a valid CPL holder, fired a single shot at the front of the vehicle, which was apparently heading in her direction. Subsequently, the driver promptly fled the scene.

Police state that they were unable to locate any damage to the St. Clair Shores woman’s car. They were also able to track down the other driver, a 24-year-old woman from Detroit. Michigan State Police say that the Detroit woman’s car had a bullet hole in the hood but no damage from the alleged traffic crash.