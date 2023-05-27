Police: 1 dead after random shooting Friday night at Detroit intersection

DETROIT – A random shooting on Friday night at a Detroit intersection resulted in the death of one person.

Detroit police reported that an unknown suspect fired a gun near the South Liebold and Gilroy intersection on Friday night around 10:50 p.m.

Officials say a 66-year-old driver and his passenger were inside a vehicle at the intersection when the shooting occurred.

It is reported that the driver was struck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating this shooting and will provide an update when information is available.