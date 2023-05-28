Search continues for person of interest in 2 murders after barricade in Detroit family’s home

A man considered to be armed and dangerous was barricaded inside a family’s home on the west side of Detroit after a chase with police on Saturday night.

DETROIT – A man considered to be armed and dangerous was barricaded inside a family’s home on the west side of Detroit after a chase with police on Saturday night.

Update: When Detroit police entered the home the man was believed to be inside on Saturday, they were unable to locate him.

Officials say helicopter footage did not show the man leaving the immediate wooded area around the home.

Police will continue searching for the man who is said to be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and white pants.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to call Detroit police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Watch the update from Assistant Chief Fitzgerald below.

Previous report: According to Detroit police Chief James White, officers were pursuing a person of interest at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday -- officials believe this person may have information about two fatal shootings, a carjacking, and one non-fatal shooting.

“There was a victim that was murdered at a coney island on Joy Road and Evergreen a few days ago -- we believe this group is good for that or at least has information on that murder/robbery,” White said.

---> Man shot, killed at Detroit coney island restaurant amid possible robbery attempt

Undercover units as well as other police officers identified the vehicle of interest and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. Police say three individuals left the vehicle near the 1700 block of Trinity Street and fled on foot.

Two of the individuals were pursued by helicopter, but the third individual who White says they are “very concerned about,” entered a residence on Trinity Street while the family was inside.

When the man entered the home, the family -- consisting of a man, a woman, and two children -- ran outside where police met them.

Police are working to get the man, who is considered armed and “very dangerous,” out of the home with negotiations and resources from Michigan State Police.

White said the three individuals involved are “an extremely violent group,” and police will “relentlessly pursue” all of them.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

Watch the full interview with Chief White below.