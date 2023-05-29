Police find ‘multiple shell casings’ after man reports Lodge Freeway shooting in Detroit

DETROIT – Police shut down part of the Lodge Freeway early Monday morning to investigate a shooting in Detroit.

Michigan State Police report that a driver traveling northbound on the Lodge (M-10) made a 911 call at about 1:30 a.m. on Monday, May 29. The driver, a 30-year-old man from Southfield, reported that his vehicle was struck by several bullets on the freeway between Linwood Street and Livernois.

The man was not hit by gunfire, police said.

Part of the Lodge was closed to traffic as police searched the freeway with K-9 units. Investigators reportedly located “multiple shell casings.” The freeway has since reopened to traffic.

Footage from the scene can be seen in the video player above.

The vehicle from which the alleged gunfire came from is described as a dark sedan.

No other information has been provided at this time.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call MSP at 734-287-5000, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-Speak Up.