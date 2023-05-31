Warren police arrest 3 women involved in high-value identity theft ring

The three women arrested were Breanna Faye Johnson, 25, (Left), Danielle Lynn Courtney, 51, (Middle) and Samantha Grace-Alberta Parker, 32, (Right).

The Warren Police Department has arrested three women involved in a high-valued identity theft ring.

In October 2022, the Warren Police Department’s Fraud Unit launched an investigation after identifying at least 14 incidents with similar theft methods, nine from Warren and five from other cities.

Officials discovered that suspects were able to compromise the victim’s cell phone accounts to gather personal information.

The suspects would then use that data to take over the victim’s personal accounts and create fraudulent accounts, including food delivery services, bank accounts, and ride-share services.

Police were able to name three main suspects who were estimated to have fraudulently obtained over $1 million from their victims.

The three women charged were Breanna Faye Johnson, 25, of Pinconning, Michigan, Samantha Grace-Alberta Parker, 32, of Westland, Michigan, and Danielle Lynn Courtney, 51, of Westland, Michigan.

The Macomb County Prosecutors Office authorized charges against all three women for operating a continuing criminal enterprise (20-year felony) and other felony charges related to identity theft.