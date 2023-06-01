Man sentenced to 50 years for sexually, physically assaulting Macomb County girlfriend’s daughter

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Charles Wayne Francisco has been sentenced to 50 years for sexually and physically assaulting his girlfriend’s daughter in Macomb County.

Francisco assaulted the young victim from the time she was six years old until she was 11.

While on bond, officials say Francisco cut off his GPS tether and absconded for three and a half months.

Francisco was found guilty of:

Three counts of criminal sexual conduct first-degree with a victim under 13, defendant 17 or older (Life felony)

Criminal sexual conduct second-degree with a victim under 13 years old (15-year felony),

Absconding (Four-year felony)

Tampering with an electric monitoring device (Two-year felony)

Aggravated indecent exposure (Two-year high court misdemeanor)

Domestic violence (93-day misdemeanor).

If released, he would also be required to register as a sex offender and wear a lifetime tether.

“Today’s sentence sends a resounding message: our society will not tolerate the violation of innocence and the infliction of deep emotional scars,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. “It is a testament to the bravery of the survivor who found the strength to come forward, the meticulous work of the Warren Police Department, and the unwavering dedication of our child protection unit. Our resolve remains steadfast in our mission to create a safer, more just society for all.”