Man guilty of sexually assaulting Macomb County girlfriend’s young daughter for 5 years

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A man has been convicted of sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s daughter for five years in Macomb County, from when the girl was 6 to 11 years old.

Charles Wayne Francisco, 39, of Waterford Township, sexually and physically assaulted his girlfriend’s daughter from the time she was 6 years old until she turned 11, according to authorities.

After being charged and arraigned, Francisco cut off his GPS tether and absconded for three and a half months, officials said.

He was previously convicted for attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2004, and is a habitual fourth offender facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison and a lifetime tether.

He was charged with:

Three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13 by a person older than 17 -- a life felony.

One count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13 years old -- a 15-year felony.

One count of absconding -- a four-year felony.

One count of tampering with an electronic monitoring device -- a two-year felony.

One count of aggravated indecent exposure -- a two-year high-court misdemeanor.

One count of domestic violence -- a 93-day misdemeanor.

On Wednesday (March 22), following a three-day trial, a Macomb County jury needed just 40 minutes to find Francisco guilty on all eight charges.

He is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. April 26.

“Thank you to the Warren Police Department for their commitment in investigating this matter,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. “This type of behavior has absolutely no place in a civilized society and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent in Macomb County.”