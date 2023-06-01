Morning 4: Summer rate increase kicks in this month for DTE, Consumers Energy customers -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

DTE, Consumers Energy summer rates to increase in June depending on time of day

Starting June 1, DTE and Consumers Energy will have a summer rate increase depending on the time of day.

For DTE customers, higher rates are in effect between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, June through September.

See the report here.

June 2023 streaming guide: Here’s what’s coming to Disney+, Max, Hulu, Netflix and more

Are you looking for something new to watch? We’re following what’s coming out on major streaming platforms this month.

Here’s the list.

Ramblings: Pistons break the bank to land Monty Williams -- but what now?

The Detroit Pistons are shelling out the biggest coaching contract in NBA history to hire their new head coach Monty Williams.

The deal, reported to be around $78 million over six years, includes incentives that could increase that to $100 million, and the deal includes team options for even more years. That’s a long term commitment.

Read more here.

Explore this enchanting mushroom house in Northern Michigan

A man from South Africa fell in love with the structure of a stone house in Northern Michigan and has since created and reimagined an inviting and nurturing home anyone can visit throughout the year.

The house is known as the hobbit and/or mushroom house. Michael Seitz, 56, used to visit Charlevoix with his ex-wife’s family, and said that he fell in love with the area.

See more here.

Weather: Temps rising toward 90 degrees with ongoing air quality alert in Metro Detroit