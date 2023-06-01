Summer sizzle for the unofficial start of Summer on Thursday for Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – Good Thursday Morning and welcome to the unofficial start to the summer season, and we have a summer sizzle in the forecast for the unofficial start to summer!

Meteorological Summer begins on June 1, and it is also going to feel like summer as we work throughout the day. We’re starting off on a mild note for everyone as you’re heading out the door this morning with most everyone in the mid-upper 50s and lower 60s, and we are going to head to near 90° working into this afternoon.

High pressure continues to control the forecast through the day ahead, and that will warm us up a few more degrees today than we were yesterday, air temperatures heading for the upper 80s to near 90°, but it would not surprise me for a few of us to hit 90° by the time we get to late this afternoon and into early this evening.

Air Quality for Metro Detroit remains in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups Range for Thursday, June 1st, 2023

An Air Quality Alert has been extended through Thursday for the majority of Southeastern Michigan including Metro Detroit through the day on Wednesday. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has issued the Air Quality Alert for elevated levels of Ozone and pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy range for sensitive groups. It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma limit their prolonged outdoor exertion.

We will keep the dry weather into the forecast as we work into the end of the week, beginning events such as the Grand Prix in downtown Detroit, and Ferndale Pride, expect plenty of sunshine for Friday. Most of us will crack that 90° mark by late Friday afternoon. Heat index values will be a little warmer working through the day, but not completely unbearable as this for the most part will be a dry heat.

Weekend Forecast for Detroit Grand Prix Weekend 2023

Some changes move into the forecast by the first part of the weekend. We will have a cold front move through the region on Saturday, and for the most part, it will move through as a dry cold front with very little moisture, but some of the latest forecast models are bringing in a little more moisture into the region. Because of that, we will introduce a stray or isolated rain shower on Saturday afternoon/evening, but the majority of everyone will remain dry. High temperatures heading back into the upper 80s by Saturday afternoon.

We will keep the dry weather and sunshine into the forecast for the end of the weekend on Sunday, before another cold front rolls through the region early next week on Monday. And much like the front for Saturday, we will bring in a stray/isolated rain shower in the forecast for Monday as that secondary cold front moves in. High temperatures remaining above average, into the lower 80s for Sunday and into Monday.

Behind the second cold front on Monday, we will bring sunshine back into the forecast, and temperatures cooling down a little bit more, dropping back into the upper 70s to lower 80s into the middle of next week.