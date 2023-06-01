Police arrest 10-year-old who stole SUV, evaded officers on I-75 near Birch Run

SAGINAW, Mich. – A 10-year-old was arrested last weekend after allegedly stealing a small SUV near Saginaw and driving it south on I-75, evading police.

Michigan State Police say that on Saturday, May 27, a child stole a Buick Encore from a home on Hess Avenue in Buena Vista Township, just near Saginaw. The 10-year-old drove the car southbound onto I-75, making it to the Birch Run area -- about 16 miles away.

Law enforcement in Saginaw reportedly received a call from OnStar saying the stolen vehicle was traveling southbound on I-75. Multiple witnesses also called 911 to report a child driving on the freeway, police said.

MSP troopers spotted the small SUV and tried to get the driver to stop, but the driver kept going. Police say the vehicle finally came to a stop after it bumped into a guardrail near the Birch Run exit. OnStar remotely disabled the vehicle -- which the service can do if a vehicle is reported stolen.

The 10-year-old reportedly fled the scene after the vehicle came to a stop. They were apprehended nearby, police said.

The child was not injured from the incident. Police say the vehicle sustained minor damage after bumping into the guardrail.

The child was lodged at the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center. It’s unclear who they stole the vehicle from, and if they are facing any punishment. Their identity will not be released because they are a minor.