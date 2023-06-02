Saucy Brew Works closing Detroit location after 2 years

DETROIT – Ohio-based Saucy Brew Works -- a brewery, coffee shop, and pizza joint all in one -- has decided to close its Detroit location after only two years.

The business announced on Facebook on Thursday, June 1, that its space in Detroit’s Brush Park neighborhood would close immediately and permanently “after careful consideration and assessment of various factors.” A more specific reason for the closure was not provided.

“Since opening our doors in 2021, Saucy Brew Works Detroit has been proud to serve our patrons with quality craft beer and delicious food in a warm and inviting atmosphere,” the post reads. “We are immensely grateful to the Detroit community and our loyal customers who have supported us throughout our journey.”

The bright, open space was known for its craft beer line, coffee line and specialty coffee drinks, and handmade pizza. See our Tasty Tuesday feature on them from August 2022 here.

Situated across the street from Little Caesars Arena, the restaurant also featured some games and an outdoor patio.

The company says that they are “working diligently” to support their employees and help “ensure a smooth transition to their next endeavors” amid the abrupt closure.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our incredible team members who have been the backbone of Saucy Brew Works Detroit,” the company said. “Their hard work, passion, and commitment have been instrumental in creating memorable experiences for our guests over the years.”

Saucy Brew Works has four other locations in Ohio in Cleveland, Columbus, Orange and Sandusky.