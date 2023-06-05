Deputies, firefighters rescue unresponsive toddler who fell in family’s pool in Macomb Township

Deputies and firefighters rescued an unresponsive toddler who fell in the family’s swimming pool in Macomb Township.

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Deputies and firefighters rescued an unresponsive toddler who fell in the family’s swimming pool in Macomb Township.

The rescue incident occurred Saturday (June 3) when the child’s mother reported she found the toddler unresponsive. Officials say the child’s father performed CPR.

Moments later, Macomb County Deputies Jonathon Potocki and Mitchell Blount arrived at the home and continued with the emergency lifesaving measures.

A decision was made to take the toddler to a Macomb Township hospital in Blount’s car.

Macomb Township Fire personnel rode in the patrol vehicle while continuing emergency lifesaving measures. Upon arrival, officials said the toddler was breathing and had a pulse.

The toddler was then airlifted to a hospital with Level-II pediatric trauma designation and was reported to be in stable condition.

“This type of situation is one of the worst a parent can experience,” said Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham. “The responding Deputies and Fire personnel acted swiftly, ensuring the toddler received lifesaving measures and hospital transportation as quickly as possible. I applaud these public servants for their exceptional efforts.”

As of Monday (June 5), the parents said that the child had been released from the hospital and was expected to recover fully.