Detroit neighborhood braces as infamous smokestack is scheduled for implosion

A massive smokestack in Detroit is scheduled to come crashing down on Sunday morning.

While neighbors say they are happy to see it go - there are concerns about how this implosion is going to work.

The incinerator smoke stack for decades has been pumping the smell of burning garbage into neighborhoods around here. Known as a polluter, it has been found that it is less costly to tear the facility down than to put millions into it to make it a cleaner facility.

The stack, a symbol to neighbors who say they suffered through the stench, has reported that the stack will come down on June 11.

Local 4 is told that any toxins from years of burning are gone, but the stack falling will kick up dust. Neighbors are being asked to keep their windows closed. The plan is for the stack to fall on site – the only anticipated impact on neighbors will be dust.

