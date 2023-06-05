Gas station employee shoots, kills 25-year-old man after verbal altercation in Detroit

DETROIT – A gas station employee shot and killed a 25-year-old man after having a verbal altercation in Detroit.

The shooting occurred Monday (June 5) on Vernor Highway at 3:15 a.m.

“There was some type of verbal altercation between a store employee and a customer,” said Detroit police Chief James White.

The incident took a turn for the worst when for whatever reason, the customer left and decided to come back, causing things to become deadly.

“We know he had exited and attempted to come back in at some point,” White said. “One shot was fired by the store employee. It struck the victim. The victim is a male, 25, from the city of Detroit. My condolences to his family.”

The employee was arrested, and the gun he was using was unlicensed.

“We’re going to be tracking the firearm to see if it’s been used in any other crimes and how he got it,” White said.

In the meantime, the entire store has been shut down because it was operating illegally.

“They don’t have a business license to be open in the city of Detroit and sell gasoline,” White said. At this point, it’s senseless. We don’t see any indication that any of this was justified in any way. No one was at risk.”