Southfield man arrested for having fully loaded AR-15, drugs inside car stopped on I-75

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Southfield man was arrested after a fully loaded AR-15 was found inside his car, which had stopped on I-75 in Monroe County, police said.

Deputies were called after 10 p.m. Saturday, May 3, to the area of I-75 and Swan Creek Road in Berlin Township. Callers reported a car had stopped partly in the roadway.

When officials arrived, they spoke to a 23-year-old Southfield man sitting in the driver’s seat of the car. A deputy said he noticed the stock of a rifle protruding from the passenger floorboard.

The AR-15 was later found to be fully loaded, according to authorities.

Suspected narcotics were also found during a search of the car.

The man was determined to be a felon with a previous conviction for carjacking. He was arrested on multiple weapons and drug violations, officials said.