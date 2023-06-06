Detroit teenager going to ivy league school after overcoming loss of mother who battled cancer

Graduation season is a time to recognize the incredible accomplishments of our kids and while it’s a happy time - for so many families the journey to get there can be filled with ups and downs.

DETROIT – Graduation season is a time to recognize the incredible accomplishments of our kids, and while it’s a happy time - for so many families, the journey to get there can be filled with ups and downs.

Aubrey Vaughn is a teenager overcoming obstacles and taking on responsibilities that would be understandably debilitating sets back for most adults. Let alone a teenager navigating the rigors of high school while being a mother figure for her younger sisters.

And yet, through it all - she graduated here at Detroit’s Cass Technical High School with honors. She walked across the stage earlier today to receive her diploma. This fall, she’ll be stepping onto an ivy league campus.

Accomplishing the highest of highs while enduring the lowest of lows

Cass Tech senior Aubrey Vaughn grew up in a single-parent home with two younger sisters. A happy family of 4. Her mother, Valerie - had her hands full raising three busy, beautiful daughters - life was good.

Then everything changed. Diagnosed with colon cancer. By Aubrey’s freshman year, Valerie was in a brief remission - then the pandemic hit

“She was first diagnosed in 2018,” said Aubrey. “She was kind of present and helped me get through my first and second year of virtual school.”

The cancer returned, and their roles reversed. A young Aubrey became a caregiver and parent figure.

“Even though I was taking care of my mom and my sisters, they were kind of like my motivation,” said Aubrey.

Staying motivated to maintain a 4.0 in her classes.

“I knew I just had to work hard for it, and I just put in the work and figured it out with my time management,” said Aubrey.

Remarkably embracing the pandemic changes that rocked so many other students and the flexibility. Reflecting on the good during the most painful loss anyone endures in their life.

“My mom, unfortunately, passed away earlier this year,” said Aubrey.

Losing her 5-year cancer fight in January. Aubrey’s senior year - she credits her village for helping her get here and her school family.

“I really have a good support system here at Cass,” explained Aubrey.

Cass Tech will miss her leadership - national honor society executive board, student ambassador, tutor, and senior class president.

“I really want to make a change. I feel like each year of our high school experience has been different,” said Aubrey.

So brilliant Aubrey is headed to an ivy league college.

“I will be attending Yale University on a full ride majoring in computer science and math,” said Aubrey. “I’m going to miss my sisters but homesick, probably not. I’ve been here my whole life, and I’m like ready to go.”

Aubrey was offered full-ride scholarships at both Spellman College and Yale. She ultimately chose Yale.