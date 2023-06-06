Tips on how to keep your newly planted trees alive during scorching Michigan summers

If you have recently planted new trees, make sure to give them some extra TLC, as the hot weather can impact their growth.

The Michigan DNR reports that summertime can be stressful for newly planted trees due to hot temperatures and the more-than-average need for water.

“Abnormally hot and dry conditions mean your newly planted trees are probably thirsty,” said Urban and Community Forestry Program manager with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Kevin Sayers. “Make sure any trees planted in the past year are getting at least 10 to 20 gallons of water a week until regular precipitation returns. Your trees will appreciate the drink.”

Sayers states that new trees are still settling their roots, so extra water is needed. The dry weather can also weaken these healthy trees making them more vulnerable to damage and diseases.

The DNR recommends watering newly established trees every two to three weeks. Make sure the soil under the tree is moist, so you know if and when the plant needs to be watered if the soil under the tree is dry.

The department also recommends using mulch to help retain soil moisture and to save water. It is recommended to apply up to 4 inches of organic mulch under a tree’s canopy. When placing mulch around a tree, it is important to note that the mulch should not be touching the base of the tree trunk.

Below are some watering tips from Michigan DNR:

Sprinkler Place an empty container or rain gauge nearby to measure about 1 inch of irrigation.

Hand watering via hose Let water run slowly until the ground is saturated (10 to 12 inches deep) and moist near the base of small trees or at various points under the dripline of large trees.

5-gallon bucket Most newly planted trees need 5 to 10 gallons of water per inch of trunk diameter (at knee height) each week.

Soaker or trickle hoses Saturate the soil under the dripline to at least 10 to 12 inches deep.

Don’t water during the middle of the day Much of the water applied at the hottest or windiest time of day is immediately lost to evaporation.

Mist sprinklers aren’t effective for trees As much as 70 percent of water may be lost to evaporation into the air.

Lay off the fertilizer Fertilizer salts can cause root injury when soil moisture is limited.



---> Learn what growing zone you are in, here. 🌳

If you plan on planting a tree, make sure to join the MI Trees Challenge. The DNR encourages Michiganders to join the challenge of planting 50 million trees by 2030.

Click here to view an interactive map of the MI Trees Challenge.

Read -- DNR: 85% of 3,000-acre wildfire trail caused by campfire in Northern Michigan is contained