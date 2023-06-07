Taylor Swift concerts in Detroit: What fans should know before heading to Ford Field

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Tens of thousands of people will be heading to Downtown Detroit this weekend with one of the biggest names in music in town -- Taylor Swift -- along with some other big events.

The Detroit Tigers will be playing during the day, but pop singer Taylor Swift will be bringing in a large crowd as she will be performing sold-out shows at Ford Field on both Friday and Saturday. Doors for the shows will open at 4:30 p.m. each day and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. There will be different openers for Swift on both days. Gracie Abrams and Girl in Red on Friday and Owenn and Girl in Red on Saturday.

If you are planning on attending the Taylor Swift concert, there are a few things that the City of Detroit wants Swifties to be aware of.

There will be a designated rideshare and parent drop-off/pick-up area for the show. The map below shows that drivers are to drive down Chrysler Drive passed the southbound intersection with Mack Avenue. There will be a designated drop-off and pick-up area on Brush Street. Officials say that law enforcement will be present in this area to ensure the safety of Swifties.

The post-show pickup will start at 10 p.m. Vehicles are prohibited from parking and standing after drop-off.

If you're attending the Taylor Swift concert on June 9th and 10th at Ford Field, here is a map to help you with Drop-Off/Pick-Up. pic.twitter.com/UjZGgpQ44V — City of Detroit (@CityofDetroit) June 7, 2023

Here are some ridesharing safety tips from Uber

Request your ride inside Minimize the time that you’re standing outside by yourself with your phone in your hand. Instead, wait inside until the app shows that your driver has arrived.

Check Your Ride Every time you take a trip with Uber, please make sure you’re getting into the right car with the right driver by matching the license plate, car make and model, and driver photo with what’s provided in your app. Uber trips can only be requested through the app, so never get in a car where the vehicle or driver identity doesn’t match what’s displayed in your app.

Have the driver confirm your name In addition to the Check Your Ride safety steps, you can also ask the driver to confirm your name before you get in the car. Your driver sees your first name in their app, and your driver’s first name is displayed to you in your app. To safely exchange names, you can ask, “Who are you here to pick up?” The driver may also ask you to confirm their name for their own peace of mind.

Be a back-seat rider Whenever possible, sit in the back seat, especially if you’re riding alone. This helps ensure that you can safely exit on either side of the vehicle to avoid moving traffic, and it gives you and your driver some personal space.

Always wear your seat belt Seat belt use is the most effective way to save lives and reduce injuries related to car crashes, according to the Centers for Disease Control

Share your trip details with loved ones While en route, tap Share trip status in the app to share your driver’s name, photo, license plate, and location with a friend or family member. They will receive a text or push notification that tracks your trip and ETA.

Protect your personal information Our technology anonymizes your phone number when you call or message your driver through the app* and also masks your pickup and drop-off addresses in a driver’s trip history. In select areas, the Driver app will only show the general area where a trip started and ended.

Follow your intuition Trust your instincts and use your best judgment when requesting a ride with Uber. If you ever feel that you’re in an urgent situation, you can call 911 by using the Emergency Button located in your app. Anytime you call emergency services from the Uber app, the app provides you with your real-time location and trip details that you can share with the dispatcher. And remember, if you feel unsafe you can end the ride at any time.

Give feedback about your trip After each trip, you’re asked in the app to rate your trip. Your feedback helps keep Uber safe and enjoyable for everyone. If you ever experience a safety issue on a trip, please report it to Uber. Our 24/7 response team will follow up. And remember, on every trip you can tap the shield icon in the app to access Uber’s Safety Toolkit and get help whenever you need it.



Other options to get around Downtown Detroit

Qline

People Mover

Lime, Bird Scooters

Ford Field in Downtown Detroit. (WDIV/Ken Haddad)

Following items may be permitted after inspection in Ford Field

Clear Bag Policy Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″. One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Small clutch bags, camera, and binocular cases, not exceeding 4.5″ x 6.5″, with or without a handle or strap, can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bag options. Medically necessary items including insulin, medication, portable oxygen, small so-pack coolers, and breast pump Infant items in a clear bag (bottles, formula) are allowed with a child. Diaper bags are not allowed per the Clear Bag Policy.

Small radios (must be used with an earpiece or headphones).

Umbrellas, small compact only. Must be placed securely under the seat.

Handheld posters & signs without poles or sticks. Must not block another guest’s view.

Battery-operated clothing or signs if approved after a thorough inspection. Loose batteries & wires are not allowed.

Tablets (iPads, Kindles, etc.) Inappropriate subject matter should not be displayed and must not block another guest’s view.

Seat cushions not exceeding 15″ x 15″ and must not contain armrests, zippers, pockets, flaps, or metal backs.

Click here to view the items not allowed into the Taylor Swift concert.

Restaurants, bars near Ford Field

Baltimore Bar & Grill

Basement Burger Bar

Brass Rail Pizza Bar

Buddy’s Pizza

Candy Bar

Detroit Beer Company

Golden Fleece Restaurant

Mootz

The Brakeman

Tin Roof

Union Assembly

Vincente’s Cuban Cuisine

Wright & Company

Dine in The D: Union Assembly

Other events happening around Downtown Detroit this weekend

On Friday:

Detroit Tigers game is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. at Comerica Park.

Grandson & K.Flay will perform at Saint Andrew’s Hall starting at 6 p.m.

Two Friends will be putting on a show at The Fillmore Detroit at 7 p.m.

Six The Musical will play at the Fisher Theatre at 8 p.m.

On Saturday:

The Detroit Tigers have a game at 1:10 p.m.

Motor City Pride – Detroit will be at Hart Plaza from 1-9 p.m.

Boldy James will perform at The Shelter, located inside Saint Andrew’s Hall at 8 p.m.

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs at 8 p.m. at Orchestra Hall.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 25: Zach McKinstry #39 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates scoring a run in the fourth inning with Akil Baddoo #60 while playing the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park on May 25, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

Below are road closures from the City of Detroit from Friday through Sunday:

Beginning Friday at 6:45 p.m. through Sunday at 10 p.m., Jefferson Ave. between Newport and Lakewood will be closed for Jazzin at the Vanity.

Reroutes are as follows:

9-Jefferson Westbound: From Jefferson to right on Chalmers, to left on Kercheval, to left on Eastlawn, to right on Jefferson, to continue as normal.

9-Jefferson Eastbound: From Jefferson to left on Eastlawn, to right on Kercheval, to right on Chalmers, to left on Jefferson, to continue as normal.

68-Chalmers Southbound: From Chalmers to left on Jefferson, to right on Philip, to right on Freud, to continue as normal.

68-Chalmers Northbound: From Lakewood to right on Freud, to left on Philip, to left on Jefferson, to continue as normal.

